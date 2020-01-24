Conor McGregor: Khabib Nurmagomedov mocks Notorious on Twitter to fuel UFC rematch rumours

Conor McGregor celebrates his win over Donald Cerrone: Getty

Khabib Nurmagomedov has mocked Conor McGregor’s UFC record following the Irishman’s successful return to the Octogan.

McGregor dispatched Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in Las Vegas last weekend inside 40 seconds, and revelled in the achievement of become the first fighter in UFC history to secure stoppage wins in three different weight classes – featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

The victory was McGregor’s first since his chaotic defeat by Khabib which ended in a brawl and saw both fighters sanctioned.

Their animosity has rumbled on amid speculation of what would be a fiery rematch between the pair, and Khabib added fuel this week with a message on Instagram which read: “The king has never left, he’s not going anywhere.”

And on Friday, Khabib directly mocked McGregor’s triple-weight boast on Twitter with an image of ‘Notorious’ losing at three different different divisions.

The image depicted McGregor losing to Joseph Duffy at featherweight, to Nate Diaz at Welterweight and to Khabib himself at lightweight.

The UFC president Dana White has said he would like to stage a rematch between them, although McGregor also has his sights on Jorge Masvidal, who beat Diaz last year.