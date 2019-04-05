Las Vegas odds already posted for potential Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch

If you’re a Conor McGregor fan who truly believes that he is both coming out of retirement and able to bring down Khabib Nurmagomedov, you may never get a better opportunity to bet on the Irishman.

Despite McGregor’s apparent retirement on March 25, which he may or may not have taken back on Wednesday, Vegas oddsmaker John Murray posted a money line for the outcome of a hypothetical fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov on Friday.

Conor may be "retired" again by the time I tweet this out but wanted to get this up because these guys are definitely fighting again:@TheNotoriousMMA +300@TeamKhabib -400@SportsXMMA @AdamHillLVRJ @bokamotoESPN @PercentBerg @danawhite



*Fight must go by 12/31/2020 for action — John Murray (@vegasmurray) April 5, 2019

It’s probably not a coincidence that these odds are coming out shortly after a Twitter exchange between the two fighters that was so ugly that UFC president Dana White released a statement promising to address the matter.

As far as when a fight between the two could occur, Nurmagomedov is still suspended for his role in sparking the UFC 229 chaos that left a black mark on his win over McGregor in October, but he should be eligible to return very soon.

Rather, it’s McGregor that may face the bigger obstacles to reach the Octagon. The 30-year-old is still retired, could face disciplinary action over multiple racist tweets directed at Nurmagomedov and still has pending charges for robbery in Florida and sexual assault in Ireland. There’s also the matter of negotiations for the fight, which is never easy with McGregor.

Why is Las Vegas so low on Conor McGregor?

Clearly, Vegas isn’t loving McGregor’s odds of reversing the outcome of his previous clash against the Russian. A bet on McGregor would pay out three times the bet amount, while a bet on Nurmagomedov would only return a quarter of the money you put up.

That’s not too shocking considering what happened during the pair’s previous fight, which some might not remember well thanks to the chaos that occurred after. To put it simply, Nurmagomedov was in control for the entire fight, up until his fourth-round submission of McGregor.

McGregor said as much in a lengthy Instagram analysis of the fight, though he insisted that he had learned from his mistakes, like a lack of respect for the wrestling-focused Nurmagomedov’s upright game. We’ll see if anything changes, assuming these two meet again.

