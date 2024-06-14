Conor McGregor injured; Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka set as new UFC 303 headliner

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will not be competing at UFC 303 after all, making way for a new main event for the June pay-per-view.

The matchup between McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) and Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been in the works since they coached opposing teams on Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2023. It was finally set to take place as the headliner of UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29, however, due to an injury, McGregor is unable to compete

UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the change in a social media video on Thursday.

The new main event for UFC 303 will be a light heavyweight championship rematch with Alex Pereira set to defend against former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The first meeting happened at UFC 295 in November, with Pereira earning a second-round TKO finish that Prochazka called a premature stoppage.

McGregor’s return to action has been highly anticipated since he was last seen in 2021 at UFC 264 in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champion suffered a broken leg in the first round, and has not competed since. He was set on a collision course with Chandler when they were tabbed as coached for TUF, but setting an official date was met with constant delays due to various reasons.

Chandler was last in action in November 2022 at UFC 281 in a bout against Poirier, where he suffered his third loss in the promotion. With only five fights under his belt since joining the UFC in 2021, Chandler’s decision to wait for the McGregor matchup was met with criticism.

Chandler’s frustration with the process of locking down a fight date against McGregor was always apparent, but he attempted to find motivation as the days and months passed. After vowing to “make him pay” for the wait, Chandler will ultimately not have that opportunity to fight McGregor.

White also announced a slew of other fights for UFC 303, including ….

With the changes, the new UFC 303 lineup includes:

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka – for light heavyweight title

Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

conor-mcgregor-1.jpg

conor-mcgregor-4.jpg

conor-mcgregor-5-featured.jpg

conor-mcgregor-6.jpg

conor-mcgregor-7.jpg

conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-37

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-chuck-liddell

Chuck Liddell and a young Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-on-fuel-tv-9

MMA: UFC Fight Night 26-McGregor vs Holloway

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-46

conor-mcgregor-diego-brandao-scuffle

conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-46

conor-mcgregor-ufc-178

dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-178

Dustin Poirier, left, and Conor McGregor face off before UFC 178.

conor-mcgregor-legal-shot-to-dustin-poirier

conor-mcgregor-ufc-178

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-178

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-179

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-dennis-siver-ufc-fight-night-59

Conor McGregor and Dennis Siver

MMA: UFC Fight Night-McGregor vs Siver

Conor McGregor

MMA: UFC Fight Night-McGregor vs Siver

Conor McGregor and Dennis Siver.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-McGregor vs Siver

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-59

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-183-2

Conor McGregor

MMA: UFC Fight Night 26-McGregor vs Holloway

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor

jose-aldo-dana-white-conor-mcgregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-189

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-189

Conor McGregor

MMA: UFC 189-Mendes vs McGregor

Conor Mcgregor and Chad Mendes at UFC 189. (USA TODAY Sports)

MMA: UFC 189-Mendes vs McGregor

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-189-5

Conor McGregor

ufc-189-social-media-reactions

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-189-weigh-ins

jose-aldo-conor-mcgregor-ufc-194-press-conference

jose-aldo-conor-mcgregor-ufc-194

Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor at UFC 194 weigh-ins.

MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor

Conor McGregor finishes Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Conor McGregor finishes Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor

Conor McGregor after knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194.

MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor

Conor McGregor

conor-mcgregor-nate-diaz-ufc-196-pre-3

MMA: UFC 196-McGregor vs Diaz

conor-mcgregor-ufc-196

conor-mcgregor-ufc-202-onsale-1

conor-mcgregor-ufc-202-pre-press-conference-video

MMA: UFC 202-Diaz vs McGregor 2

nate-diaz-conor-mcgregor-ufc-202-1

(USA TODAY Sports)

conor-mcgregor-ufc-205-press-conference-two-belts

MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez

Conor McGregor at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor at UFC 205.

MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez

MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez

MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez

conor-mcgregor-ufc-205

Conor McGregor, UFC 205

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour

July 11, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet face to face…

July 11, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet face to face following the world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour

AP MAYWEATHER MCGREGOR BOXING S BOX USA NY

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Barclays Center…

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Barclays Center on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) ORG XMIT: NYFF103

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour

Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather during a world tour…

Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

conor-mcgregor-social-reactions-20170721

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour

Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off during a

Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-Weigh Ins

Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (right) reacts alongside Floyd Mayweather during weigh…

Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (right) reacts alongside Floyd Mayweather during weigh ins for the upcoming boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-Weigh Ins

Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and Conor McGregor (right) face…

Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and Conor McGregor (right) face off during weigh ins for the upcoming boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts with the audience before his bout…

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts with the audience before his bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth…

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth round by TKO to Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor

conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-118-3

conor-mcgregor-nypd-escorted-getty-2

khabib-nurmagomedov-conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-video-1

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Conor McGregor speaks to the media during the UFC 229…

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Conor McGregor speaks to the media during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 229 - Weigh Ins

Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are separated by Dana…

Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are separated by Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-1

Conor McGregor at UFC 229. (USA TODAY Sports)

conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-4

conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-6

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland is escorted out of the octagon…

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland is escorted out of the octagon after being defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-getty

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor Jr. attend Super Bowl LIII between…

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor Jr. attend Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

conor-mcgregor-miami-beach-booking-mug-1000

Conor McGregor's mug shot in Florida. (Miami Beach Police Department)

UFC-246_-Conor-McGregor-vs.-Donald-Cerrone--press-conference-faceoff

MMA: UFC 246-Weigh Ins

Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor during weigh ins for his fight against…

Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor during weigh ins for his fight against Donald Cerrone (not pictured) in UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

conor-mcgregor-ufc-246-ceremonial-weigh-ins

conor-mcgregor-donald-cerrone-ufc-246-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on…

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor defends against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246…

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor defends against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Donald…

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy

Conor McGregor

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory…

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory…

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-257-prefight

conor-mcgregor-ufc-257-prefight-2

1230728043 S MAR MMA SPO UFC ARE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC,…

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC, Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775609739 ORIG FILE ID: 1230728043

dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-257-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier…

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

UFC 264 Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor holds hot sauce during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts…

Conor McGregor holds hot sauce during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts bout Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)

UFC 264 Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial…

Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts bout Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)

dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-264-press-conference-kick

conor-mcgregor-ufc-264-ceremonial-weigh-ins-point

Conor McGregor

MMA: UFC 264-Weigh Ins

Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor meet face to face…

Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor meet face to face as they are separated by UFC executive Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) attempts a kick against Dustin…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) attempts a kick against Dustin Poirier in the first round in their lightweight bout during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland attempts a punch against Dustin Poirier…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland attempts a punch against Dustin Poirier in the first round in their lightweight bout during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at…

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier pins Conor McGregor to the mat during…

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier pins Conor McGregor to the mat during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury…

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland sits on the mat after injuring…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland sits on the mat after injuring his ankle in the first round in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following…

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

AP APTOPIX UFC 264 MIXED MARTIAL ARTS S MMA USA NV

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC…

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ORG XMIT: NVJL155

conor-mcgregor-machine-gun-kelly-mtv-vmas-shutterstock

conor-mcgregor-dee-devlin-mtv-vma

Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin (Photo by Getty)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Justin Bieber accepts the Artist of the Year…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Justin Bieber accepts the Artist of the Year award from Conor McGregor onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Chopard Gentleman's Evening - Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during…

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie