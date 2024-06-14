Conor McGregor injured; Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka set as new UFC 303 headliner
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will not be competing at UFC 303 after all, making way for a new main event for the June pay-per-view.
The matchup between McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) and Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been in the works since they coached opposing teams on Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2023. It was finally set to take place as the headliner of UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29, however, due to an injury, McGregor is unable to compete
UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the change in a social media video on Thursday.
The new main event for UFC 303 will be a light heavyweight championship rematch with Alex Pereira set to defend against former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The first meeting happened at UFC 295 in November, with Pereira earning a second-round TKO finish that Prochazka called a premature stoppage.
McGregor’s return to action has been highly anticipated since he was last seen in 2021 at UFC 264 in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champion suffered a broken leg in the first round, and has not competed since. He was set on a collision course with Chandler when they were tabbed as coached for TUF, but setting an official date was met with constant delays due to various reasons.
Chandler was last in action in November 2022 at UFC 281 in a bout against Poirier, where he suffered his third loss in the promotion. With only five fights under his belt since joining the UFC in 2021, Chandler’s decision to wait for the McGregor matchup was met with criticism.
Chandler’s frustration with the process of locking down a fight date against McGregor was always apparent, but he attempted to find motivation as the days and months passed. After vowing to “make him pay” for the wait, Chandler will ultimately not have that opportunity to fight McGregor.
White also announced a slew of other fights for UFC 303, including ….
With the changes, the new UFC 303 lineup includes:
Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka – for light heavyweight title
Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega
Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer
Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon
Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott
Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.
conor-mcgregor-1.jpg
conor-mcgregor-4.jpg
conor-mcgregor-5-featured.jpg
conor-mcgregor-6.jpg
conor-mcgregor-7.jpg
conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-37
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-chuck-liddell
Chuck Liddell and a young Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-on-fuel-tv-9
MMA: UFC Fight Night 26-McGregor vs Holloway
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-46
conor-mcgregor-diego-brandao-scuffle
conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-46
conor-mcgregor-ufc-178
dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-178
Dustin Poirier, left, and Conor McGregor face off before UFC 178.
conor-mcgregor-legal-shot-to-dustin-poirier
conor-mcgregor-ufc-178
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-178
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-179
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-dennis-siver-ufc-fight-night-59
Conor McGregor and Dennis Siver
MMA: UFC Fight Night-McGregor vs Siver
Conor McGregor
MMA: UFC Fight Night-McGregor vs Siver
Conor McGregor and Dennis Siver.
MMA: UFC Fight Night-McGregor vs Siver
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-59
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-183-2
Conor McGregor
MMA: UFC Fight Night 26-McGregor vs Holloway
Max Holloway and Conor McGregor
jose-aldo-dana-white-conor-mcgregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-189
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-189
Conor McGregor
MMA: UFC 189-Mendes vs McGregor
Conor Mcgregor and Chad Mendes at UFC 189. (USA TODAY Sports)
MMA: UFC 189-Mendes vs McGregor
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-189-5
Conor McGregor
ufc-189-social-media-reactions
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-189-weigh-ins
jose-aldo-conor-mcgregor-ufc-194-press-conference
jose-aldo-conor-mcgregor-ufc-194
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor at UFC 194 weigh-ins.
MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor
Conor McGregor finishes Jose Aldo at UFC 194.
MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor
Conor McGregor after knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194.
MMA: UFC 194-Aldo vs McGregor
Conor McGregor
conor-mcgregor-nate-diaz-ufc-196-pre-3
MMA: UFC 196-McGregor vs Diaz
conor-mcgregor-ufc-196
conor-mcgregor-ufc-202-onsale-1
conor-mcgregor-ufc-202-pre-press-conference-video
MMA: UFC 202-Diaz vs McGregor 2
nate-diaz-conor-mcgregor-ufc-202-1
(USA TODAY Sports)
conor-mcgregor-ufc-205-press-conference-two-belts
MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez
Conor McGregor at UFC 205.
MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez
MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez
MMA: UFC 205-McGregor vs Alvarez
conor-mcgregor-ufc-205
Conor McGregor, UFC 205
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
July 11, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet face to face…
July 11, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet face to face following the world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
AP MAYWEATHER MCGREGOR BOXING S BOX USA NY
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Barclays Center…
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Barclays Center on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) ORG XMIT: NYFF103
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather during a world tour…
Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
conor-mcgregor-social-reactions-20170721
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-World Tour
Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off during a world…
Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-Weigh Ins
Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (right) reacts alongside Floyd Mayweather during weigh…
Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (right) reacts alongside Floyd Mayweather during weigh ins for the upcoming boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-Weigh Ins
Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and Conor McGregor (right) face…
Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and Conor McGregor (right) face off during weigh ins for the upcoming boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts with the audience before his bout…
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts with the audience before his bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth…
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth round by TKO to Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor
conor-mcgregor-ufc-fight-night-118-3
conor-mcgregor-nypd-escorted-getty-2
khabib-nurmagomedov-conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-video-1
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Conor McGregor speaks to the media during the UFC 229…
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Conor McGregor speaks to the media during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 229 - Weigh Ins
Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are separated by Dana…
Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are separated by Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-1
Conor McGregor at UFC 229. (USA TODAY Sports)
conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-4
conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-6
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland is escorted out of the octagon…
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland is escorted out of the octagon after being defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
conor-mcgregor-ufc-229-getty
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor Jr. attend Super Bowl LIII between…
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor Jr. attend Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
conor-mcgregor-miami-beach-booking-mug-1000
Conor McGregor's mug shot in Florida. (Miami Beach Police Department)
UFC-246_-Conor-McGregor-vs.-Donald-Cerrone--press-conference-faceoff
MMA: UFC 246-Weigh Ins
Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor during weigh ins for his fight against…
Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor during weigh ins for his fight against Donald Cerrone (not pictured) in UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
conor-mcgregor-ufc-246-ceremonial-weigh-ins
conor-mcgregor-donald-cerrone-ufc-246-weigh-ins
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on…
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Conor McGregor
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor defends against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246…
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor defends against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Donald…
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy
Conor McGregor
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory…
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory…
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-257-prefight
conor-mcgregor-ufc-257-prefight-2
1230728043 S MAR MMA SPO UFC ARE
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC,…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC, Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775609739 ORIG FILE ID: 1230728043
dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-257-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2
UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor
UFC 264 Mixed Martial Arts
Conor McGregor holds hot sauce during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts…
Conor McGregor holds hot sauce during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts bout Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)
UFC 264 Mixed Martial Arts
Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial…
Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 264 mixed martial arts bout Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)
dustin-poirier-conor-mcgregor-ufc-264-press-conference-kick
conor-mcgregor-ufc-264-ceremonial-weigh-ins-point
Conor McGregor
MMA: UFC 264-Weigh Ins
Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor meet face to face…
Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor meet face to face as they are separated by UFC executive Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) attempts a kick against Dustin…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) attempts a kick against Dustin Poirier in the first round in their lightweight bout during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland attempts a punch against Dustin Poirier…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland attempts a punch against Dustin Poirier in the first round in their lightweight bout during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at…
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier pins Conor McGregor to the mat during…
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Poirier pins Conor McGregor to the mat during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury…
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland sits on the mat after injuring…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland sits on the mat after injuring his ankle in the first round in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following…
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
AP APTOPIX UFC 264 MIXED MARTIAL ARTS S MMA USA NV
Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC…
Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ORG XMIT: NVJL155
conor-mcgregor-machine-gun-kelly-mtv-vmas-shutterstock
conor-mcgregor-dee-devlin-mtv-vma
Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin (Photo by Getty)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Justin Bieber accepts the Artist of the Year…
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Justin Bieber accepts the Artist of the Year award from Conor McGregor onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
Chopard Gentleman's Evening - Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during…
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)
