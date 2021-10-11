Conor McGregor highlights key reason for Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder

Conor McGregor believes the size difference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was the crucial factor in Saturday’s heavyweight world title fight.

Fury defended his WBC belt by knocking out Wilder the 11th round of their trilogy contest, but only after had twice been knocked to the canvas by his rival.

Former UFC champion McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances, and he hailed the American in particular for how he approached the bout against the considerably heavier Fury.

Although Wilder weighed-in at career-heaviest 238 pounds, he was still 39 pounds lighter than Fury and McGregor suggested that was one of the biggest reasons for Fury’s win in Las Vegas.

McGregor wrote on Twitter: “Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done.

“40lbs in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together.

“Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honourable showing.”

Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Wilder was taken to hospital for checks after the vicious 11th-round knockout and the American acknowledged after the fight that the weight difference had been decisive.

“I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer,” he said. “He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”