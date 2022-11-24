Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)

Conor McGregor is at it again.

In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission.

McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he suffered a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, took particular exception with Joe Rogan for his commentary of the bout. He also voiced confidence in his abilities going forward, though as McGregor films a remake of the movie “Road House,” it’s unclear when that next bout will come.

In addition to criticism of Rogan, McGregor took a stab at Nurmagomedov possibly in response to recent comments made by the former Russian champion.

Pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a.k.a. “MJF” also became a target in the streamline of insults as McGregor came to the defense of fellow Cage Warriors alumnus and rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

Scroll below to see McGregor’s latest Twitter tirade.

'Springbok' analysis

I call this knee strike “the springbok” Remember reebok? Ye well this is springbok. You ever see a springbok jump? We’ll just have a look at that knee springbok into this eye sock hahahaja I’m the goat of unseen shots.

That’s without question.

God bless the dead. https://t.co/usFrX7lUe7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

This is a springbok, I’m just after makin’ them. Springboks are made now ye. pic.twitter.com/cu1gnX3Trl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

Not a 'What if'

Story continues

“What if” lol. What if my auntie was my uncle. I’d be that other side, inbred hahahaha forever the mac, fuck a rat. https://t.co/O8QfqHc7oQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

Joe Rogan becomes the target

That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never. pic.twitter.com/8cMxJKKQcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent,” McGregor said. “Shut up, Joe. You little fool, you. What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his f*cking eye socket, yeah? Sh*t. ‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent. Call the cops. F*cking tick, you.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry never dies

The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. pic.twitter.com/23Mt0b3sDp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

2 or the bang of poo. pic.twitter.com/yVnMESBoLE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

McGregor recounts UFC 229 madness

Leaping atop the cage, sussing smell bag 2 on the cage next to me. He doesnt see me. I look back to cover my 6 and verify rat 3 or 4 isn’t there. They’re not. Just the big security guy that’s in all the movies. And a few refs. Lovely. Bang. Back hand thru the head crimbo present pic.twitter.com/v8d7E2QALw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

Peek a boo number 2 or I smell poo. You absolute bottler. Your da gonna open hand slap you when you meet again. You are not free yet. Free is being able to stay in the mountains of Dagestan with your family. Instead you are in hotel rooms. Your kids and wife home alone. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/ZiwqEmDtlN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100% — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

McGregor defends Pimblett in beef vs. MJF

A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. pic.twitter.com/0Lt869Rwiu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

Sounding as confident as ever

40 seconds and not a hair out out of place, the Mac with the slick back.

Triple weight KO’s pic.twitter.com/06BCxHOU9G — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie