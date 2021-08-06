Conor McGregor goes after Khabib over comments on deleted tweets: ‘Keep my name out of your mouth’

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to react to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments on the Irishman’s controversial tweets.

The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter on Thursday to warn Nurmagomedov to not mention his name again. Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor in the highest selling UFC pay-per-view in history at UFC 229, called McGregor a “dirty” person and questioned his character after McGregor took a shot at Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, calling him “evil” and COVID-19 “good” after he died from complications from the virus in July 2020.

In a quote tweet to the clip from the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, McGregor sent a warning to his former rival.

“I wanna eat his children!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

The Nurmagomedov-McGregor rivalry dates back prior to the buildup to their UFC 229 lightweight title clash in October 2018, which “The Eagle” won by fourth-round submission. It’s one of the most personal feuds in combat sports history.

Nurmagomedov retired undefeated in October 2020 after defending his title against Justin Gaethje. Even though Nurmagomedov was arguably the best fighter on the planet and one of the biggest names in combat sports, he walked away from the sport after he promised his mother he wouldn’t continue his fighting career without his father by his side.

McGregor last fought in July and suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, losing the trilogy between the two. McGregor currently is recovering from a broken leg injury sustained in the bout, which led to the TKO stoppage after the first round.

