Conor McGregor fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s diss: ‘I’m still here if you wanna go again’

Conor McGregor didn’t take kindly to the jab Khabib Nurmagomedov threw his way on Sunday.

During a pubic speaking event in Toronto, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) talked about the recent success of his fight team, including new champions in UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov within the past month.

Nurmagomedov used a famous McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) quote to revel in the success of his team: “I hear long time ago when one guy was talking about ‘We’re here to take over.’ But we here to take over.”

That comment did not sit well with McGregor, who fired back in expected fashion (via Twitter):

I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God 🙏☘️ https://t.co/nfpfoTwxli — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2022

During the same interview, Nurmagomedov made it clear he has no intention of returning to MMA competition and is happy with his role as a coach.

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 229 in October 2018. The event stands as the highest selling pay-per-view in company history, but the end of it was marred when Nurmagomedov jumped the fence and kicked off a post-fight melee.

The disdain between McGregor and Nurmagomedov has remained strong since, and it’s clear they still have no love lost for each other.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie