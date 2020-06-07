Conor McGregor explains retirement announcement: I'm just not excited about the game

Conor McGregor explained his latest retirement announcement was because "the game does not excite" him and he is frustrated over being offered "stupid fights" by UFC.

The Irishman took to Twitter immediately after UFC 250 on Saturday to declare he has "decided to retire from fighting".

Understandably the post was met with some scepticism given this marks the third time in the space of four years McGregor – one of UFC's all-time biggest stars – has said he is calling it quits.

McGregor had spoken of plans to fight three times in 2020, which started with an emphatic win over Donald Cerrone in January, though the coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

Things were further complicated in the lightweight division when Khabib Nurmagomedov's title defence against Tony Ferguson was cancelled, with Ferguson going on to lose a bout for the interim strap to Justin Gaethje.

McGregor, in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, said those factors had dampened his enthusiasm.

"The game just does not excite me, and that's that," McGregor said. "All this waiting around. There's nothing happening.

"I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me.

"They should have just kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they pushing [Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Gaethje] back to September? You know what's going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that's not going to happen.

"I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with. And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on.

"Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight - me and Justin for the interim title - and just kept the ball rolling.

Story continues

"I'm a bit bored of the game. I'm here watching the fight. I watched the last show - the [Tyron] Woodley-[Gilbert] Burns show - I watched the show tonight [UFC 250].

"I'm just not excited about the game. I don't know if it's no crowd. I don't know what it is. There's just no buzz for me."

It was reported the company wanted McGregor, UFC's first dual-weight champion, to fight again in July but, while money was not an issue, finding an opponent has been.

The legendary Anderson Silva challenged McGregor to a catchweight bout, which interested the 31-year-old but there is seemingly little clamour to book the showdown.

"I had my goals, my plans, the season. I had everything laid out," added McGregor. "Obviously the world has gone bleeding bonkers at the minute.

"There's f*** all happening at the minute. They want to throw me up and down weights and offer me stupid fights. I don't really give a f***. I'm over it.

"There's nothing there for me. I'm trying to get excited. I'm trying my best. And when the Anderson one came along, I was like, 'Yeah, s***, that's a mad fight.'

"And then everyone said he's old and over the hill. I was, like, what? Fighting a former light heavyweight and the middleweight GOAT, and the actual GOAT in my eyes, that's not a rewardable fight? And you know, you're actually right. It wouldn't be rewarded.

"I would go in there and put him away, and then what would happen? They'd say he's old and he's over the hill and he's past his prime and all.

"I don't know. It's just crazy. I was cutting to 155, and then because I asked for 155, they wanted to show power and stomp all over me. I don't know why they do this. But it was taken from me and then pushed back.

"So then I'm thinking I don't want to be cutting if I'm fighting at 170. I have to be careful here. My body has to be correct to the weight. And then the 176 [Silva] talk. I'm just over it, man."