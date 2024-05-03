Conor McGregor ‘disgusted’ by Ryan Garcia’s positive drug test: ‘Get your head together or kill yourself’

Conor McGregor has never been hesitant to speak out against performance-enhancing drugs in combat sports, so his heated reaction toward Ryan Garcia should come as no surprise.

McGregor minced absolutely no words on this one, though. Previously a supporter of Garcia with many positive messages to the boxer, “The Notorious” changed his tune in the most definitive of ways with a since-deleted social media tirade.

Garcia currently finds himself in some hot water in the aftermath of his majority decision upset of Devin Haney this past month after two fight week test samples – one collected the day before the fight and one taken on fight day – both came back with traces of the banned substance ostarine in his system. There might also be the presence of another banned substance, but additional testing of his original sample and B-sample are required.

McGregor has heard enough to cast his judgement, though, as was evident in a heated message toward Garcia, that also included a shot at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, who was suspended six months for an anti-doping violation in 2018 (via X):

Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say.

Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean o malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, l’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each. Hotel, black forge inn the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little ostarine heads I’ll ride you both like yous are ostriches. wtf is up. What do you think you are at? If I was Haneys dad you’re dead no matter what for doing that.

Crazy. What the fuck happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cos I gonna smash it in with elbows if you don’t. Fair play Devin well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo

GET YOUR HEAD TOGETHER OR KILL YOURSELF.

Conor McGregor goes OFF on Ryan Garcia – and has some words for UFC champ Sean O'Malley, too. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qpgI62Y8Lv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 3, 2024

Garcia has adamantly denied any wrongdoing since news of his drug test failures first became public. He’s repeatedly stated he never knowingly took anything containing the substances he tested positive for, and pointed to his multiple clean test results throughout training camp as support to his claims.

The process with VADA and the New York commission will ultimately determine whether the result vs. Haney is overturned and the punishment Garcia will receive, but the boxing is convinced he’s being set up following a controversial build the bout and the fact he missed weight by three points.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), meanwhile, is gearing up for his return to the octagon after nearly three years. He is set to take on Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

