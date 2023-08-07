Conor McGregor criticizes Nate Diaz, prompts ugly back-and-forth tweets with Jake Paul (Updated)

(Updated Aug. 7, 2023, with a new response from Paul to “drug addict” McGregor after he called him a racially offensive slur.)

Conor McGregor has a bitter rivalry with Nate Diaz, and following Saturday’s main event boxing match against Jake Paul, the Irishman had plenty to say about what he witnessed.

At the sold-out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Diaz lost a unanimous decision in a 10-round, 185-pound boxing match against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Throughout the fight, a number of typical Diaz-style taunts were on display that put the mental focus of Paul to the test. The mind games did little to rattle Paul, who cruised his way to a win on the scorecards.

McGregor wasn’t pleased with what he saw from the two men, initially being critical of Diaz in a series of Tweets Sunday evening. McGregor then targeted Paul, who responded, prompting and ugly back-and-forth exchange.

Check out the tweets from McGregor (some now deleted) and the responses from Paul below:

McGregor criticizes Diaz's performance

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688320853669212160?s=20

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688324494010552320?s=20

McGregor continues to take shots using a picture from his fight vs. Floyd Mayweather

McGregor turns his attention to Paul, using vulgar hashtags

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688332763353501696?s=20

Paul responds, telling McGregor to enter rehab

Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the fuck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are. https://t.co/uYyccvulwj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

McGregor responds with more offensive remarks

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688333197719879680?s=20

Paul references McGregor's recent alleged actions at the NBA Finals

Cocaine Conor coming for me? Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn’t your wife. https://t.co/uarTfY013P — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

'Reality': Paul posts picture of Niaz choking out McGregor

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1688328230816665600?s=20

Jake Paul targets McGregor's drug use

Paul calls out McGregor for deleting his Tweets

Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

Paul responds to 'drug addict' McGregor once more

I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a fuck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other… pic.twitter.com/JeXT4T4Xr3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 7, 2023

