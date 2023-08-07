Conor McGregor criticizes Nate Diaz, prompts ugly back-and-forth tweets with Jake Paul (Updated)

(Updated Aug. 7, 2023, with a new response from Paul to “drug addict” McGregor after he called him a racially offensive slur.)

Conor McGregor has a bitter rivalry with Nate Diaz, and following Saturday’s main event boxing match against Jake Paul, the Irishman had plenty to say about what he witnessed.

At the sold-out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Diaz lost a unanimous decision in a 10-round, 185-pound boxing match against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Throughout the fight, a number of typical Diaz-style taunts were on display that put the mental focus of Paul to the test. The mind games did little to rattle Paul, who cruised his way to a win on the scorecards.

McGregor wasn’t pleased with what he saw from the two men, initially being critical of Diaz in a series of Tweets Sunday evening. McGregor then targeted Paul, who responded, prompting and ugly back-and-forth exchange.

Check out the tweets from McGregor (some now deleted) and the responses from Paul below:

McGregor criticizes Diaz's performance

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688320853669212160?s=20

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688324494010552320?s=20

McGregor continues to take shots using a picture from his fight vs. Floyd Mayweather

McGregor turns his attention to Paul, using vulgar hashtags

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688332763353501696?s=20

Paul responds, telling McGregor to enter rehab

 

McGregor responds with more offensive remarks

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1688333197719879680?s=20

Paul references McGregor's recent alleged actions at the NBA Finals

'Reality': Paul posts picture of Niaz choking out McGregor

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1688328230816665600?s=20

Jake Paul targets McGregor's drug use

 

Paul calls out McGregor for deleting his Tweets

Paul responds to 'drug addict' McGregor once more

