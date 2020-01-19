Conor McGregor confident, contemplative and content at UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference

Conor McGregor UFC 246 post presser

Conor McGregor emerged from more than a year out of the cage victorious at UFC 246. That was a long year for McGregor, one in which his fighting career was largely overshadowed but fumbles and stumbles outside of the cage.

He returned on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas looking as good as he has in years. In just 40 seconds, he not only knocked out Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, McGregor also blew away much of the cloud that had been hanging over his head.

McGregor appeared confident, contemplative and content at the UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference, where he talked about fight week and the Cerrone bout, how he feels about his skills in the cage, and what looms next for his superstar career.

