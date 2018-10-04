Conor McGregor Completely Overshadowed By His Cooler 18-Month-Old Son

Conor McGregor who? On Wednesday, crowds were all about Conor McGregor Jr., the Irish boxing star’s 18-month-old son. The toddler climbed on stage to join his fighter dad while McGregor was giving an interview in Las Vegas in advance of the upcoming UFC 229 fight on Saturday against Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor was doing an open workout — with fans watching — and sharing some typically hyped-up comments. But it’s his his young son who stole the spotlight, wandering around adorably on the stage and convincing everyone watching that he already has his dad’s signature style.

“It’s good to be back doing what I love to do in front of my fans,” McGregor said at one point. (He was previously stripped of his lightweight titles and charged with assault after attacking a bus full of UFC fighters in the spring.) The upcoming fight on Saturday evening will mark his first return to the ring since 2016’s showdown against Floyd Mayweather.

It might have been wise for McGregor to apply earmuffs to his child for the next part of his speech. “On Saturday night you’re in for a show, trust me on that. I’m going to take his head off,” he said to the crowd, throwing in a few more choice words for the record.

Conor McGregor Jr. is just a year old, but already has his dad's swagger. pic.twitter.com/GlESE3Oc2V — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018

Here's Conor Jr showing his dad how it's done. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/MuRF4WtRQ3 — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) October 4, 2018