Conor McGregor claims he’ll knock out Dustin Poirier inside 60 seconds

Conor McGregor UFC 246 walk-off knockout

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since January 2020 to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Not only is McGregor returning, but so is Mystic Mac. The Irishman claims that he'll knock Poirier out in their rematch faster than he did the first time around.

"He's a good fighter, even a great fighter, but great is still levels below me. I'll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds," McGregor stated in a clip from the upcoming UFC 257 Countdown show.

McGregor stopped Poirier inside of two minutes in their first match-up at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014. He intends to do a bit better than that when they meet again in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 178 weigh-ins: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier explode!

