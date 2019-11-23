Conor McGregor challenged by Jorge Masvidal - put your money where your mouth is!
Conor McGregor has been challenged to put his "money where his mouth is" by Jorge Masvidal, who is keen to mix it with the big-talking Irishman.
Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor is reported to be making a comeback to the Octagon in January and his manager last month said he hopes to conclude a deal for a bout with Donald Cerrone.
However, an ESPN tweet posted on Friday displayed a graphic showing potential opponents for McGregor and Masvidal in 2020, which prompted a reply from the former saying: "I'll go at anyone on that list".
Masvidal could not pass up the opportunity to have a say of his own, writing to McGregor: "Put your money where your mouth is I'm the only 1."
The 35-year-old Masvidal has seen his stock rise during a fine 2019 that started with a second-round knockout of Darren Till prior to a stunning five-second triumph over Ben Askren.
Earlier this month, Masvidal earned a controversial stoppage over Nate Diaz.
McGregor last fought in UFC 13 months ago, in a now infamous lightweight defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.