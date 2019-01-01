Conor McGregor celebrated the new year by roasting Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor had his oven preheated and ready to go Monday night, giving boxer Floyd Mayweather a thorough roasting as 2018 turned to 2019.

The MMA fighter went after Mayweather on Monday night, after Mayweather had made an easy $9 million fighting Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa. It was a three-round exhibition fight, and Mayweather knocked down Nasukawa three times in the first round before earning a TKO (and that $9M, of course).

The fight was “all about entertainment,” according to Mayweather, but McGregor had a different take on it.

That 9 milli won’t keep you on top of my list for long, kid. #Forbesy pic.twitter.com/zyjzKFYPq1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2019





McGregor was referring to the Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest paid athletes, and he wasn’t impressed by Mayweather’s $9 million payout. (Though considering it didn’t look like Mayweather had trained at all and made that money in a matter of minutes, maybe McGregor should be at least a little impressed.) Mayweather has topped the Forbes list several times, but most recently in 2018 when the revenue from his 2017 fight with McGregor propelled him to No. 1. McGregor made the list for the first time in 2018, landing at No. 4.

McGregor’s dig didn’t go unnoticed. Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Productions got in one of his own.

Champ, champ with all due respect I don’t think you want that smoke again💯 https://t.co/IOH2AWCPDj — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) January 1, 2019





If Ellerbe is talking about an actual rematch between the two fighters, then no, McGregor probably doesn’t want that. But on Twitter? McGregor will fight all night long.

I’m the one with the flamethrower, Leonard.

Call me Elon.

Your guys got nothing but

girl collection.

And there they call him John.

Sláin ☘️ 🥃 👊 https://t.co/ocUhWikb0u — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2019





There’s a lot to unpack in that one. McGregor crows about his roasting prowess by making a reference to Elon Musk’s famous flamethrowers. Then he slams Mayweather’s business interests when he says all Mayweather has is his Girl Collection strip club in Las Vegas.

Just when the digs were becoming interesting and a full-blown Twitter fight was about to ensue, Ellerbe shut everything down with some kind words and wishes for a great new year.

Ventures, you’re killing it. Keep up the great work with my guy Audie, happy new year to you and your beautiful fam https://t.co/DYMcCh4mN8 — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) January 1, 2019





Ellerbe did the right thing. The entirety of 2019 stretches before us all, and so there’s no need to use up all those bon mots now. Save them for later this year, when McGregor might actually get a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor couldn’t let 2018 end without roasting Floyd Mayweather one last time. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

