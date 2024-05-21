Conor McGregor adopts ‘cold in the soul’ approach, won’t fight with animosity in UFC return

Conor McGregor wants to approach things differently in his UFC return.

The former two-division champion plans to take a much more stoic and calm stance toward his opposition. He’s been involved in many heated rivalries, and he feels the anger and animosity haven’t done him any good.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) returns on June 29 in the main event of UFC 303 to take on Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in a welterweight bout. He’s trying to keep cool as he heads into his massive return to the octagon.

“I don’t think I will go to that level again,” McGregor told The Mac Life when asked about fighting with anger. “It doesn’t serve a purpose. It doesn’t serve me well, you know. Like I said, you remain cold to the situation. You remain emotionless.

“It’s a blank face and a specific body type. He has his set movements, his set patterns he moves in, and his set shots. I’m aware of them, and I’m preparing for a multitude of outcomes. I’m as ready as I can be, and I’m confident all my shots will land.”

This fight at UFC 303 marks the first time McGregor steps in the cage since breaking his leg in gruesome fashion in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Although now 35, the Irishman assures that he’s in excellent shape and sees another title run in his future.

“I’m calm, I’m composed,” McGregor said. “I’m cold in the soul for this man and this whole thing. I’m coming back with a vengeance, and I’m coming back with skill. I’m excited to show my skills. I’m at a great place mentally, physically, and spiritually. In five weeks, five days’ time, we’re back on the horse.”

