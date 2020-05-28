Conor McGregor accepts super fight with Anderson Silva

UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva

Who knows if it will ever happen, but former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has proposed a 176-pound catchweight bout with former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. McGregor accepted.

Silva had surgery in early May, so it isn't likely that he'd be returning to the Octagon any time soon, but the 45-year-old has said that he intends to fight out the remained of his UFC contract.

He's teased a fight with McGregor before, but it isn't the kind of challenge that Silva would throw out without wanting to actually accept. McGregor is similar in that he always wants to fight the biggest names.

"I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone," Silva wrote on Instagram. "I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAtp1NPAVjj/

McGregor wasted little time in responding.

"I accept," the Irishman wrote on Twitter, captioning a photo of him and Silva.

"I'm afraid of no one. I'll go up and fight at any weight."

Silva has previously fought Nick Diaz and tried for a long time to get a bout with Georges St-Pierre, though the fight with GSP never materialized. Perhaps a fight with McGregor will suffice?

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1265995682390904834?s=20

https://twitter.com/SeanSheehanBA/status/1266015209887580163?s=20