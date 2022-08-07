Conor McDermott goes down with apparent leg injury

Not the type of the news Jets fans want to see with an offensive line group that is already thin at the tackle position.

Backup left tackle Conor McDermott went down with an apparent leg injury during Saturday’s Green and White scrimmage. Trainers came out to check on McDermott and he had to be helped to the locker room. He was not able to put any weight on his leg.

McDermott being helped to the locker room. Walking with a limp. https://t.co/j2ZldYiDlI — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 6, 2022

McDermott being helped off the field. Not putting any weight on the leg. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 6, 2022

The Jets were already showing interest in offensive tackle Duane Brown. This injury may help expedite those talks. It’s certainly possible that Brown will now be a Jets within the next few days. We’ll see how serious McDermott’s injury is.

