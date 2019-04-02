Conor McGregor owning a part of UFC is unlikely, according to Dana White

Conor McGregor’s surprise retirement from mixed martial arts might be a ploy to get UFC to give him what he wants. Roughly a week before McGregor announced his retirement, he told fans he would fight again if he had ownership shares in UFC.

The one person who can make that happen with ease isn’t eager to do so. UFC President Dana White told Channel 8 Las Vegas he thought it was unlikely McGregor would get ownership shares in UFC.

White’s reasoning: Michael Jordan didn’t have ownership in the NBA.

“[McGregor is] stuck on this thing where he wants a piece of the ownership. That’s just, I mean, if you look at basketball, Michael Jordan didn’t own a piece of the league. And the list goes on and on.

“Is Conor very valuable to the sport and to the brand UFC? Of course he is. But, yeah, that’s a tough one. But I think there’s other ways we can make him happy.”

When asked whether losing McGregor will hurt UFC’s brand, White said he’s dealt with losing stars in the past. He named Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva and Ronda Rousey as fighters who were once considered irreplaceable, and pointed out UFC survived their departures.

Conor McGregor, right, speaks during news conference alongside UFC President Dana White on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

As for McGregor, it’s unclear how soon he’ll get the itch to come back. He can continue to hold out for ownership shares — something he’s wanted in the past — or White can get creative and present one of those “other ways” to make McGregor happy.

Maybe White can offer to invest in McGregor’s April Fools wine and make it a reality.

