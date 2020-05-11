Conor McGregor goes on Twitter tirade after UFC 249 targeting Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson, Poirier

Conor McGregor laid waste to a bunch of fighters on Twitter. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Conor McGregor had a chatty Monday on Twitter, pressing send on seven tweets that opined on UFC 249 without fans, the results in the lightweight division and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor took a few tangents, but the gist is he’s ready to get back in the ring even if fans aren’t able to attend and he wants to do it against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Gaethje earned a comprehensive victory over Tony Ferguson on Saturday night. By the time it was called in the fifth round, Ferguson suffered an orbital fracture.

First up, McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) changed his tune on fighting without fans, calling it “my f---ing pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.”

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor initially credited Ferguson (25-4 MMA, 15-2 UFC), but switched lanes and called his “frame and preparation ... embarrassing.” Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak was snapped and McGregor called out the credit he got for it by saying he was “never the level perceived.”

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Ferguson took repeated blows to the face. According to UFC, Gaethje landed 100 of his 143 significant strikes to the head. McGregor questioned if he would heal and lined up Dustin Poirier (28-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) as his next competitor. He also took down Poirier, saying he would “be fed to the floor again” and called his career a “rinse and repeat” of wins and folding.

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat - Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Then it was back to Gaethje, who has talked about wanting to fight McGregor before. He’s also publicly taken issue with McGregor’s incidents outside of the arena. McGregor went in on this one, saying he would “f ---ing butcher” Gaethje and string his teeth on a necklace.

“You are f---ing dead.”

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a McGregor rant without a shot at Nurmagomedov, with whom he has even more of a heated history.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Finally, McGregor laid waste to it all and said this was only the beginning. The welterweight division is up next.

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

He also hinted at when his next bout would take place hours later.

See you in July 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

Gaethje’s manager says no to McGregor fight

Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz responded to the tweets with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. He said the next fight would be Nurmagomedov and Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor calling to fight Justin: "He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 11, 2020

He said McGregor could be the co-main event, which could prompt more from McGregor soon.

