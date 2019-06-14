Conor McGregor appears to agree with Dana White that he'll fight in 2019

Here's guessing Dana White's right and Conor McGregor finds a payday before the year's over. (Getty)

The will-he or won’t-he saga of Conor McGregor’s plans to return to the Octagon saw a new turn on Thursday.

The latest update is a he-will lean.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since his UFC 229 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October has since “retired” and unretired in addition to his multiple run-ins with the law that included a sexual assault investigation in Ireland and an arrest in Miami for allegedly stealing and smashing a fan’s phone.

But on Thursday, UFC president Dana White said in a feature in The Mac Life that he expects McGregor to fight in 2019 and that he hasn’t turned down any opportunities to step into the Octagon.

“Conor doesn’t turn down fights,” White said. “Period.”

McGregor retweets White’s prediction he’ll fight

McGregor retweeted a tweet of the story shortly after it was published.

Dana White predicts Conor McGregor fights in 2019: "Conor doesn’t turn down fights. Period." | https://t.co/XUNGf3WkAj pic.twitter.com/Z9Ygs9udYj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) June 14, 2019

Does this mean McGregor has a plan to fight this year? No. It could just be McGregor appreciating White’s macho take on the mercurial fighter.

Big money at stake

But McGregor recently checked in at No. 21 on Forbes’ list of the world’s top-paid athletes with an income of $47 million. A large chunk of that presumably came from his fight with Nurmagomedov.

If McGregor doesn’t fight, his standing on that list is surely bound to fall substantially.

So here’s guessing that White’s right and McGregor will add an appearance in the Octagon to his non-stop bluster before the year’s over.

