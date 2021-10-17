Conor Garland with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Taiwan's president on Saturday paid her respects at a morgue to the dozens of people killed in a deadly inferno that ripped through an aging tower block earlier in the week. The fire in the southern city of Kaohsiung killed at least 46 people, according to authorities, after it broke out early Thursday morning. President Tsai Ing-wen said she had come to the city of Kaohsiung “mainly to visit the wounded and offer my condolences to the family members” of the deceased.