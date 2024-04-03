Conor Gallagher: Chelsea condemn abuse and say video clip 'taken out of context'

Conor Gallagher has been a regular captain for Chelsea this season [Getty Images]

Chelsea say a video clip of Conor Gallagher with a young black mascot has been "taken considerably out of context" and condemned the "completely unacceptable" abuse towards the player.

In the widely shared clip, Gallagher does not acknowledge a high five from the child in the tunnel before Saturday's 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The Blues captain, 24, then walks out with the child at Stamford Bridge.

"It's [the abuse] upset me so much," said Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"No-one wants to do something like this, with this intention. I think he has many videos and photography with the mascots.

"When you play football, you are focusing to play, to start the game.

"I think people try to find things to create a mess and to abuse the people.

"I know Conor. I can speak for the people I know. Come on, that was never was his intention."

Speaking before Thursday's Premier League match against Manchester United, the Argentine said: "Conor is a great, great kid, always caring about everything.

"I hate the people who abuse on things like this. I think we need to stop this type of thing.

"For people today, it is so easy [to abuse], to give too much attention to the people who want to create this type of thing - to mess, insult and abuse. Please stop.

"How is it possible to believe Conor's intention is to ignore a mascot? Come on. It makes me very sad because I know Conor."

Following the sharing of the clip, the England midfielder's Instagram was inundated with abusive comments, including being called a racist.

In a statement, the Blues said: "Chelsea Football Club is aware of a video clip circulating on social media from Saturday's fixture against Burnley, which has been taken considerably out of context.

"The subsequent level of abuse and defamatory comments directed towards Conor Gallagher is completely unacceptable.

"We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome."