Conor Bradley earns rave reviews after scoring a brace on international duty

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has received universal praise after scoring twice to lead Northern Ireland to a 2-0 victory over Andorra on Tuesday.

Bradley's standout performance came during a friendly match in Murcia, where he netted two goals in just eight minutes of the first half, cementing the win for Michael O’Neill’s team.

During this international break, Bradley, 20, has continued to demonstrate impressive form following a breakthrough 2023-24 season at Anfield, where he scored once in 23 appearances and played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final triumph against Chelsea.

His standout display against Andorra earned him his 16th cap for Northern Ireland, further solidifying his position in the national team.

A man-of-the-match performance

Bradley's performance on Tuesday earned rave reviews in the press.

The Belfast Telegraph lauded Bradley’s talent, saying: “For the umpteenth time in 2024, the 20-year-old from Tyrone showed his class inspiring Michael O’Neill’s team to a comfortable victory over Andorra, finishing their trip to Spain on a positive note.

“Bradley was playing at right wing back but found the drive, determination and desire in the end of season friendly to charge forward and score twice from close range in the first half.

“It was fox in the six yard box stuff from the Anfield hero surging into the danger zone to finish with aplomb on two occasions. He was a class apart."

Belfast Live, meanwhile, awarded Bradley a 9/10 match rating, making him the undisputed man of the match.

The report praised his efforts, commenting: "Not too many arguments about this as the Liverpool man once again showed his class and was unlucky not to finish with a hat-trick."

BBC Sport also highlighted Bradley’s brilliance in an otherwise uneventful match played in front of only 400 spectators.

A big pre-season for Bradley

For Bradley, now could realistically be his best chance to secure the right-back spot at Liverpool.

With current incumbent Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially being converted into a full-time central midfielder, Bradley's continued excellence could help him solidify his position in the first team.

However, incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot has a big call to make. The young defender has been linked with a move to RB Leipzig for a reunion with former assistant manager Pep Lijnders, adding another layer of intrigue to his future.

Additionally, Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with a reunion with Slot, which could influence Bradley’s role at the club.

Nonetheless, Bradley, who has become a key player for Northern Ireland, will now enjoy a well-deserved rest before returning for what will be a big pre-season under Liverpool's new head coach.

