Connor Williams ‘not likely’ to re-sign with Dolphins, per his agent

After missing about half of the 2023 season due to injury, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams has spent the past few months sitting on the free agent market.

With training camp not far off on the horizon, Williams’ agent Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN’s Josh Moser that a return to Miami isn’t likely for the interior offensive lineman.

“On behalf of Connor, I’m sure he’d be open to it, but I wouldn’t say that it’s likely that he would return here with the Dolphins,” Rosenhaus said. “I certainly wouldn’t rule anything out, but the Dolphins signed a fine center in Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans and made a big investment.”

Williams was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and spent the first four years of his career there. But ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Williams signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Dolphins.

After spending the majority of his time in Dallas as an offensive guard, Williams was moved to the center position with the Dolphins and played his best football. He had a then-career-high 78.4 Pro Football Focus grade in 2022 and an 86.5 grade in 2023 before his season-ending ACL injury in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

Despite the late injury, Williams is on pace to be ready for the beginning of the season, according to Rosenhaus.

“Connor has had remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous, really looking good for the start of the season,” Rosenhaus told Moser. “There’s a lot of teams interested in him. But I’m just delighted for Connor. Did not anticipate him going to training camp with the team and felt like it might be something during the season before he played. But now he’s done an awesome job and we’re gonna see Connor Williams in someone’s training camp.”

While Williams looks to be nearing a return from injury, it seems less likely he will be rejoining the Dolphins, especially as he looks for an opportunity to play center again.

