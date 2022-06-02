Connor Williams expecting to play center for the Dolphins

The Cowboys thought Connor Williams would fit at center, so they had a plan to try him there when Pro Bowler Travis Frederick abruptly retired a year after returning from Guillain-Barre syndrome. Williams never played center, remaining at left guard once the 2020 season opened.

Williams played center for the first time during the preseason for the Cowboys last season.

The Dolphins now are intent on trying the same thing.

Williams said Thursday the Dolphins told him they “really likely” would move him to center, with that the plan “as of now.”

“I think I’ve really enjoyed this position,” Williams said, via video from the Sun-Sentinel. “I think definitely in this offense, in this scheme, playing center brings out my strengths. They’ve been very patient with him learning the position and learning the ins and outs with it as growing pains. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed the transition.”

Williams started 51 games in four seasons with the Cowboys, with most coming at left guard. He played left tackle at the University of Texas.

Williams, who signed with the Dolphins in free agency this spring, began working at center when the offseason program began in April. The move likely put Liam Eichenberg at left guard. Eichenberg finished last season as the starting left tackle, but the Dolphins signed Pro Bowler Terron Armstead to play there this season.

Michael Deiter, the starting center last season, remains on the roster as an option if Williams struggles at the position.

