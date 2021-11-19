Connor Williams benched, Dallas Cowboys to start Connor McGovern at guard vs. Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is big on chemistry and continuity on the offensive line.

He values production and quality play more.

The latter was the basis of the team’s decision to bench four-year starter Connor Williams and start Connor McGovern at left guard Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams has long been maligned for his play but his league-leading 13 penalties in 2021 proved to be too much tolerate. He has drawn 8 drive-killing holding flags.

Add in McGovern’s continued improvement and strong play as a back lineman and short-yardage fullback and the Cowboys decided to make the move.

“You talk about continuity a lot but also have to recognize performance and Connor McGovern’s done some really good things,” McCarthy said. “Connor Williams has also done a lot of good things but the penalties have been a challenge. He’s had too many penalties.”

That the Cowboys made the decision the week of a road game at Arrowhead Stadium — one of loudest venues in the league and where communication and chemistry up front are crucial to any success they hope to have on offense — speaks to how critical they felt the situation was now and for the rest of the season.

It helps that Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is gearing up to play after missing two games with an ankle injury.

But the Cowboys were making the move whether Smith plays or not.

Owner Jerry Jones said McGovern has earned the opportunity to start.

“Yeah, he’s had a frankly great fall and he has really impressed,” Jones said. He certainly impressed his teammates and coaches. This is a great opportunity for him. The way he’s playing — I think it says it all. I think he’ll do well. He’s earned it.”

Kelvin Joseph to miss Chiefs game for personal reasons

Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been absent from practice the last couple of days for personal reasons and he will not travel to Kansas City with the team for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Cowboys are hoping Joseph will be back on Monday when they began preparation for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 25.