Connor Stalions reactivates social media to celebrate Michigan football national championship

Michigan football found itself in serious controversy all season, with no story bigger in college football than alleged sign stealer Connor Stalions.

The former Wolverine staffer resigned mid season after multiple stories were released about his operation, and he had deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, except for a few minutes following his resignation.

He’s remained elusive, until now.

While Stalions was spotted at both the Big Ten Championship game and Rose Bowl, he has remained out of the spotlight. However, with Michigan football winning the national championship on Monday, Stalions reactivated his Twitter account to celebrate his former team’s historic win.

