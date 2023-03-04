Connor Rogers says Jets are keeping an eye on the 'edge' | SNY NFL Analyst

SNY NFL analyst Connor Rogers reports from the NFL Combine, where the Jets hope to find a hidden gem among the edge rushers. Connor says Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern is the fastest riser in the group and reports have him slated to possibly go in the top 50 picks of the draft. With Carl Lawson's return still not a foregone conclusion and Bryce Huff a free agent, the Jets could be looking to add a pass rushing bookend for last year's first-round pick Jermaine Johnson.