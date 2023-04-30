Connor Rogers says Jets got a steal in RB Israel Abanikanda, Giants snared dangerous speedster in Jalin Hyatt | SNY

SNY NFL analyst Connor Rogers talks about the "great value" in the Jets' selection of dynamic Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, especially with Breece Hall still on the mend. As for the Giants, Connor says the guy to watch is wide receiver Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee, one of the fastest players in the draft. His game-breaking ability can keep teams loading up the box against Saquon Barkley and the Giants' running game