Connor Rogers' Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still on top, Chop climbing

Harrison Jr.'s size makes him an elite player

Connor Rogers breaks down the tape of Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and explains why the second-generation pass-catcher will be a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There’s no way around it: the Big Ten Conference is loaded with NFL talent this season. In the 2023 NFL Draft, nine of the 31 first-round selections came from Big Ten schools and three of those went in the top 10 picks, a feat that the conference should not only match but potentially top in 2024.

As we enter Week 7 of College Football, here are my highest-graded NFL Draft prospects out of the Big Ten.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (previous rank: No. 1)

Harrison Jr. is still the top prospect in the Big Ten this year, boasting an excellent combination of size and speed. It’s safe to say he misses C.J. Stroud as his production this season should be even bigger than what the box score shows. He’s consistently winning over the top with explosive vertical ability.

His 8-catch, 163-yard performance (with one touchdown) against Maryland could be the sign of a big October ahead.

2. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (previous rank: No. 2)

Coming off a breakout 2022 season, Fashanu has been nearly flawless in pass protection in 2023. He has a prototype build at left tackle and rarely ever gets beat. His run blocking is still a work in progress (notably zone blocking), but he’s a lock to be a top five pick in a league demanding offensive line help.

He’ll keep NFL quarterbacks off the turf for a long, long time.

3. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (previous rank: No. 5)

Chop has been as advertised through five games in 2023, wreaking havoc on offensive lines. His blend of burst, bend, twitch and power is fun to watch, keeping the opposition off balance. Penn State has even lined him up over guards as a stand up rusher, similar to what the Cowboys do with Micah Parsons. He’s a game wrecker.

If I had to pick one defensive player from this list to drop into an NFL game right now and hold his own, it would be Johnny Newton. He’s stout against the run and has the burst off the ball to be an impact interior rusher. His ability to get off blocks is at a pro-ready level and the former high school running back will test well at the NFL Combine.

5. Kalen King, CB, Penn State (previous rank: No. 3)

It’s been a boring year for King, who is rarely challenged by quarterbacks. He’s allowed nine catches on 18 catchable targets while only forcing one incompletion (per PFF).

The biggest challenge for King throughout the draft process is out of his hands: lack of size at the cornerback position. He just needs to continue stacking great tape and playing with an edge. The talent continuously stands out.

DeJean is showing his five interceptions in 2022 were no fluke as he’s already hauled in two in 2023. On top of that, he brought back a punt for a touchdown against Michigan State and remains steady in coverage.

DeJean is an all around playmaker who can handle many different roles. A creative defensive coordinator is going to fall in love with him at the next level.

7. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan (previous rank: No. 8)

Jenkins is one of the best run defenders in the country, which isn’t shocking if you ever watched his father play for the Panthers or Jets from 2001-2010. He’s nearly impossible to drive off the line of scrimmage with powerful hands and lower body strength.

His draft ceiling will depend on what kind of progress he makes as a pass rusher these next few months.

Nubin’s sideline-to-sideline range in coverage on the backend is evident, hauling in three interceptions in Minnesota’s first six games this season. He displays tremendous instincts, ball skills and smarts for the Gophers' secondary.

He could have been a Day 2 pick in last year’s draft if he declared, but he’s out to improve on that projection now.

9. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (previous rank: No. 7)

Egbuka is a savvy playmaker with inside and outside versatility. He hasn’t had a 100-yard game this season, but his 96 yards against Notre Dame was a big time performance. In that thrilling win he showed off his ability to eat up zone and change tempo in his routes.

I stand by my preseason comparison to Keenan Allen.

10. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State (previously unranked)

A newcomer to the Top 10! Burke has taken his play to a new level this year, allowing only 11 receptions on 26 catchable targets with eight forced incompletions (per PFF).

The former high school wide receiver has length and speed to match up on the outside. He also has little fear of throwing his weight around to blow up the ball carrier. Burke is quietly playing his way into the top 50 of the draft.

Honorable mentions: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan; TreVeyon Henderon, RB, Ohio State; Blake Corum, RB, Michigan; Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan; Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin; Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa; Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan; Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State; J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State; Junior Colson, LB, Michigan; Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State; Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State; Rod Moore, SAF, Michigan; Beau Brade, SAF, Maryland