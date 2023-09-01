Connor Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten

Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry run through the best 10 draft-eligible players in the Big Ten, including what makes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. special as well as the talent of his teammate Emeka Egbuka.

In addition to my NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and Big 10 Top 10, here is a look at my initial Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will continue to expand and evolve throughout the college football season.

2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Rank

Player

Pos

School

1

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

Ohio State

2

Caleb Williams

QB

USC

3

Brock Bowers

TE

Georgia

4

Jared Verse

EDGE

Florida State

5

Olu Fashanu

OT

Penn State

6

Drake Maye

QB

North Carolina

7

Jer'Zahn Newton

DL

Illinois

8

Kalen King

CB

Penn State

9

Joe Alt

OT

Notre Dame

10

Chop Robinson

EDGE

Penn State

11

Emeka Egbuka

WR

Ohio State

12

Cooper DeJean

CB

Iowa

13

Laiatu Latu

EDGE

UCLA

14

Kris Jenkins

DL

Michigan

15

Malik Nabers

WR

LSU

16

Barrett Carter

LB

Clemson

17

Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB

Alabama

18

Leonard Taylor

DL

Miami

19

Dallas Turner

EDGE

Alabama

20

Michael Penix

QB

Washington

21

Nate Wiggins

CB

Clemson

22

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE

Texas

23

Jordan Morgan

OT

Arizona

24

Patrick Paul

OT

Houston

25

Tyler Nubin

SAF

Minnesota

26

Kamren Kinchens

SAF

Miami

27

Xavier Worthy

WR

Texas

28

Junior Colson

LB

Michigan

29

Cooper Beebe

OG

Kansas State

30

Bralen Trice

EDGE

Washington

31

Jack Sawyer

EDGE

Ohio State

32

T.J. Tampa

CB

Iowa State

33

JC Latham

OT

Alabama

34

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

Ohio State

35

Troy Fautanu

OL

Washington

36

Nazir Stackhouse

DL

Georgia

37

Trey Benson

RB

Florida State

38

J.T. Tuimoloau

EDGE

Ohio State

39

Zak Zinter

OG

Michigan

40

Riley Leonard

QB

Duke

41

Rod Moore

SAF

Michigan

42

Amarius Mims

OT

Georgia

43

Donovan Edwards

RB

Michigan

44

Rome Odunze

WR

Washington

45

Caelen Carson

CB

Wake Forest

46

Kingsley Saumataia

OT

BYU

47

Troy Franklin

WR

Oregon

48

Josh Newton

CB

TCU

49

Luke Lachey

TE

Iowa

50

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

LB

Clemson

