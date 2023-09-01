Connor Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft Big Board
Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
Connor Rogers and Joshua Perry run through the best 10 draft-eligible players in the Big Ten, including what makes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. special as well as the talent of his teammate Emeka Egbuka.
In addition to my NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and Big 10 Top 10, here is a look at my initial Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will continue to expand and evolve throughout the college football season.
2024 NFL Draft Big Board
Rank
Player
Pos
School
1
WR
2
Caleb Williams
QB
USC
3
TE
Georgia
4
EDGE
Florida State
5
Olu Fashanu
OT
6
QB
7
Jer'Zahn Newton
DL
8
CB
Penn State
9
OT
Notre Dame
10
EDGE
Penn State
11
Emeka Egbuka
WR
Ohio State
12
CB
13
EDGE
14
DL
15
WR
16
LB
Clemson
17
CB
18
Leonard Taylor
DL
Miami
19
EDGE
Alabama
20
Michael Penix
QB
21
CB
Clemson
22
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE
23
OT
24
Patrick Paul
OT
25
SAF
26
SAF
Miami
27
WR
Texas
28
LB
Michigan
29
OG
Kansas State
30
EDGE
Washington
31
EDGE
Ohio State
32
CB
33
OT
Alabama
34
RB
Ohio State
35
Troy Fautanu
OL
Washington
36
DL
Georgia
37
RB
Florida State
38
J.T. Tuimoloau
EDGE
Ohio State
39
OG
Michigan
40
QB
Duke
41
SAF
Michigan
42
OT
Georgia
43
RB
Michigan
44
WR
Washington
45
Caelen Carson
CB
Wake Forest
46
Kingsley Saumataia
OT
47
WR
48
CB
TCU
49
Luke Lachey
TE
Iowa
50
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
LB
Clemson
