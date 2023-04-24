The Jets still do not officially have their next quarterback. But they at least have someone to snap the ball to him.

New York announced on Monday that the club has re-signed center Connor McGovern.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McGovern has been with the Jets for the last three seasons. He played every offensive snap for New York in 2022 — the only player on the club to do so.

A fifth-round pick of the 2016 draft, McGovern has appeared in 95 games with 84 starts for the Broncos and Jets.

McGovern was No. 81 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

Connor McGovern re-signs with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk