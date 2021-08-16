Connor McGovern lurches in the background of Cowboys’ offensive line ideas

The backup role became very important for the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line in 2020. With the trio of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La’el Collins all suffering injuries, players such as offensive guard Connor McGovern had to step up in their place.

McGovern was undoubtedly disappointed with not winning a starting job out of training camp, but what was once going to be a sophomore season playing behind multiple Pro Bowlers eventually realized the Penn State products dream. The Cowboys selected McGovern in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and after missing the 2019 season due to a torn pectoral muscle, he became an eight-game starter in 2020.

During the season, McGovern gained valuable experience that has to have instilled some confidence in him for offensive line coach Joe Philbin and head coach Mike McCarthy. As the two shuffle pieces around during training camp and the start of the preseason, McGovern is keeping himself in the running for a key role in 2021.

Our player profile countdown series continues with No. 66 Connor McGovern.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 66 Position: Ofeensive Guard Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds Hometown: Larksville, Pennsylvania High School: Lake-Lehman College: Penn State Draft: 2019, Round 3, Pick 90 by Dallas

Player Statistics

College Stats: 35 starts Third team All-Big Ten NFL Stats: Games played: 14 Games started: 8 Sacks Allowed: 2 Penalties: 1

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Player Profile

McGovern is in an intriguing spot for 2021. Throughout training camp and preseason, he's seen reps with the first team while the Cowboys experiment with left guard Connor Williams playing center. Following McGovern's experience in 2020, this isn't too much of a surprise to see him garnering playing time but will he be a starter in 2021? Last year was an opportunity that came because of injury and now McGovern's experience could keep him in the door if there are any additional ones. Williams is seen as the starter at left guard while Tyler Biadisz will be at center. McGovern has experience at every spot on the interior offensive line and it will come in handy if he needs to move into a spot on the fly. There could even be more to McGovern's story in 2021. There could be a chance Williams' time playing center has as much to do with him seeing a role there as it could be about seeing McGovern as a member of the starting 5. Every starter on the offensive line went down in 2020 except for Williams and McGovern could be more than just a serviceable backup in 2021.

Story continues

Film Study from Voch Lombardi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdT3AoQbHRw

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

1

1