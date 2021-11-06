The Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers played a whale of a game on Friday night that saw the Oilers erase a three-goal deficit to earn a 6-5 overtime win. It improves their early season record to a stunning 9-1-0 through their first 10 games.

Their superstars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, are driving that success and they played a starring role again on Friday night.

Leon Draisaitl’s goal in overtime may have been the game-winner, but it will not be the goal everybody is talking about from this game.

That goal would be this masterpiece from Connor McDavid late in the third period to tie the game at five, sending it to overtime.

That play is just silly. He circled back through the neutral zone, took on the Rangers 1-on-4, and skated through all of them with ridiculous ease before beating Alexandar Georgiev for the game-tying goal.

McDavid and Draisaitl both finished with three points in the game to continue to dominate the league’s points leaderboard.

Draisaitl is now up to 23 points in 10 games this season, while McDavid is just one behind with 22 points.

McDavid has a point in all 10 games for the Oilers this season, with eight of those being multi-point games.

Draisaitl has at least one point in nine games, including six multi-point games.

More NHL News

Carey Price to return from NHL/NHLPA player assistance program Monday Mikhail Sergachev suspended two games for illegal check to head of Marner After Sabres drama, Eichel excited to be ‘hockey player again’...

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Connor McDavid skates through Rangers for goal of year candidate (Video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com