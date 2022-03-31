Connor McDavid reaches the 100-point mark

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Connor McDavid reached the 100-point plateau for the fifth time in seven seasons after he posted one goal and one assist in Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout win over Los Angeles. He accomplished the feat in 67 games this campaign.

McDavid is just the sixth player in NHL history to have at least five 100-point seasons before the age of 26, joining an elite group that includes Wayne Gretzky (8), Mario Lemieux (6), Dale Hawerchuk (6), Bobby Orr (5) and Bryan Trottier (5).

It was also a special night for Lucas Raymond, who reached the 50-point mark with an assist. He sits second in rookie scoring in 2021-22 and became just the fourth Red Wings player to score 50 or more points in a season before the age of 21. That puts Raymond on a list that features Steve Yzerman, Mark Osborne and Marcel Dionne.

Logan Thompson also deserves a shoutout after he shielded all 22 shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He earned the accomplishment in his 12th appearance with the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner, who occupied the backup role, returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after recovering from a lower-body injury.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

WINNIPEG 3 BUFFALO 2 (SO)

The Jets won for a third straight time beyond regulation, while the Sabres stretched their point streak to seven consecutive contests.

Blake Wheeler scored a goal in second period to extend his point spree to six games and he scored the shootout winner. He added three shots, one block and one shot in the match.

Mason Appleton had the other goal for the Jets, which tied the game at 2-2 in the final minute of the second period

Story continues

Zemgus Girgensons netted both goals for Buffalo.

Kyle Okposo contributed two assists, while Paul Stastny, Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ville Heinola, Will Butcher and Henri Jokiharju posted one helper each.

Rasmus Dahlin had a game-high six hits.

Connor Hellebuyck blocked 35 of 37 shots in the victory. He allowed two goals on three attempts in the shootout. Hellebuyck has made a league-high 57 starts this campaign.

Craig Anderson turned aside 25 of 27 shots in the loss. He didn’t make a save on three shots in the shootout.

NY RANGERS 5 DETROIT 4 (OT)

The Rangers won for a fourth straight time, while the winless skid of the Red Wings has reached four contests.

Andrew Copp potted the game winner at the 1:34 mark of the extra period.

Artemi Panarin notched one goal and two assists in the match. He has a five-game point streak.

Chris Kreider tallied his 46th goal of the season. It was also his league-leading 24th power-play goal of the year.

Ryan Reaves and Filip Chytil also scored for New York, with both goals coming in the first period.

Jakub Vrana and Tyler Bertuzzi registered goals on the man advantage for Detroit, while Michael Rasmussen and Adam Erne lit the lamp at even strength.

Mortiz Seider provided two assists, while Frank Vatrano, Mika Zibanejad, Patrik Nemeth, Adam Fox, Braden Schneider, Lucas Raymond, Pius Suter, Taro Hirose, Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser got on the scoresheet with one apiece.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 22 of 26 shots for his 11th win of the campaign.

Alex Nedeljkovic blocked 29 of 34 shots in the defeat.

LOS ANGELES 3 EDMONTON 4 (SO)

The Oilers won for a second straight time, while the Kings have gone without a victory for the past two contests.

Connor McDavid notched one goal and one assist to hit the 100-point plateau. He was also credited with eight shots on target and scored in the shootout.

Leon Draisaitl netted his 49th goal of the year, which ties him for the league lead.

Alexander Edler and Carl Grundstrom produced one goal and one helper each for Los Angeles.

Cody Ceci had other goal for the Oilers, while Quinton Byfield provided the other marker for the Kings.

Phillip Danault, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak posted one assist apiece.

Ceci also led all skaters with five blocks.

Mikko Koskinen shielded 38 of 41 shots for his 25th win of the season.

Jonathan Quick made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss. He allowed the only two goals of the shootout.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

ST. LOUIS 4 VANCOUVER 3

The Blues defeated the Canucks for a second game in a row this week.

Ryan O'Reilly generated one goal and one assist. Both points came during the second period, including his power-play marker.

Elias Pettersson scored twice for Vancouver, while Alex Chiasson also found the back of the net.

Robert Thomas, who scored shorthanded, Nick Leddy and Nathan Walker lit the lamp or the Blues.

Walker scored what held up as the game winner at the 9:29 mark of the third period.

David Perron recorded two assists to wrap up a very productive month. He has amassed 12 goals and 19 points across 13 games in March.

Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad, Mackenzie MacEachern, Justin Faulk, Nic Petan, Conor Garland, J.T. Miller, Brad Richardson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson collected one assist each.

Luke Schenn had a game-high five hits.

Ville Husso defended 22 of 25 shots for his 18th victory of 2021-22.

Thatcher Demko made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

SAN JOSE 2 ARIZONA 5

The Coyotes snapped a six-game winless skid with a victory over the Sharks.

Jan Jenik struck for two goals in the match for Arizona.

Nick Schmaltz supplied one goal and one assist, while Phil Kessel and Anton Stralman earned two helpers apiece.

Scott Reedy (power play) and Brent Burns scored for Sharks.

Nick Ritchie and Barrett Hayton had the other markers for the Coyotes.

Timo Meier, John Leonard, Tomas Hertl, Ryan Merkley and Travis Boyd chipped in one helper each.

VEGAS 3 SEATTLE 0

The Golden Knights have a three-game win streak and the Kraken have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Logan Thompson turned aside all 22 shots he faced for his first NHL shutout.

Shea Theodore opened the scoring at the 7:38 mark of the second stanza and it held up as the game winner.

Michael Amadio provided some insurance in the third period and Jonathan Marchessault salted it away with an empty-netter.

Marchessault also added an assist, while Jonas Rondbjerg and William Karlsson contributed one helper apiece.

Chris Driedger made 27 saves on 29 shots in the loss.