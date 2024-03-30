Connor McDavid with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 03/30/2024
Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 03/30/2024
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
The reigning NWSL Championship Game MVP is out for the season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
After sharing his boldest takes for the American League, Dalton Del Don reveals his fantasy predictions for the Senior Circuit.