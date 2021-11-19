Connor McDavid with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 11/18/2021
Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 11/18/2021
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
Steph Curry went off for 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors staged an epic rally to beat the Cavs on Thursday night.
"Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!" wrote Spieth.
After trailing for much of the game, the Warriors put together their best fourth quarter of the season and shut down the Cavaliers to pull out a win in Cleveland.
Shohei Ohtani is expected to win the AL MVP on Thursday in what will be a massive loss for sportsbooks.
Zac Stacy, a former Jets running back, violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son’s chair. The woman said Stacy was visiting her and their five-month-old son, who can be seen in the video. The extremely graphic video was published by TMZ on Wednesday night. Stacy left Florida after cops were called and is ...
But here's the part that may come as a surprise: A source with knowledge of the list said there are approximately 30 players who would satisfy the Sixers in a Simmons swap, and there's an internal belief that a fair amount of them - let's say five ...
CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night. Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8. The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to take an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions.
FOX 35's Dave Puglisi speaks to Kristin Evans about the alleged attack by ex-NFL player Zac Stacy.
Exclusive interview: ‘The Man’ challenges former UFC champion Rousey to make her WWE return
Warning: Graphic content Former Jets running back allegedly attacked ex-partner
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spoke out Thursday on recent calls NFL officials have made that have generated controversy.
TAMPA — Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card so he could avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef. Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz in a text message July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card. “Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July ...
Here's what Bill Belichick makes, according to Sportico.com.
Nelly Korda has Player of the Year on the line this week, oh, and $1.5 million.
Where would Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones land in 2021 NFL Re-draft? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked to several pro scouts and shared some very interesting results.
If the documentation is somehow discovered to be fraudulent, the NFL could move forward with discipline under the personal conduct policy. It may even be a federal crime.
The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals.
Bringing out the Truth-O-Meter to decipher whether Jimbo Fisher or Lincoln Riley are really thinking about taking LSU football coaching job.
Jordan Spieth announced on Twitter Thursday the birth of his first child, "Sammy Spieth."