Connor McDavid with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get to enjoy themselves, for a while, and talk about lessons learned at the WR position from the 2021-22 NFL season before having to talk about what happened to the TE position.
Here’s the latest about Kansas City’s indoor pro soccer team, including a look at their next matches.
NC State and Duke basketball can boost their NCAA Tournament seeding with a win on Tuesday.
John Tortorella said the injured Travis Konecny will be "out for a while." The Flyers' head coach was honest about the team's reality for the rest of this season. By Jordan Hall
“Losing isn’t something that we’ve done this year, so we really don’t know how we would respond to it. So I hope we’re not even faced with it.”
After spending the spring building the playbook with Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff had a solid training camp and looks poised for a big year
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.
Who are Jimmy and Dee Haslam, reportedly taking over Marc Lasry's stake in the Milwaukee Bucks?
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
The Lightning are sending Cal Foote and five draft picks to Nashville in the trade.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng takes a deep dive into Timo Meier's trade to the Devils and what GM Mike Grier had to say about the move.
Jon Jones thinks his UFC 285 opponent Ciryl Gane is being overhyped.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane still hasnt officially announced whether he will move his no-trade clause to join the New York Rangers, but all signs continue to point in that direction as the NHL trade deadline nears. Here are the latest updates.
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
A number of Chiefs players celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a big party on Friday night in Las Vegas.