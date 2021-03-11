Connor McDavid drops one of the nastiest no-look passes you'll ever see

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·1 min read
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl put on an absolute clinic versus the Sens on Wednesday. (Twitter/Sportsnet)
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl put on an absolute clinic versus the Sens on Wednesday. (Twitter/Sportsnet)

I regret to inform you that Connor McDavid was on his space juice again.

No. 97 and fellow Oilers messiah Leon Draisaitl victimized the lowly Ottawa Senators over and over and over again on Wednesday, with the latter piling up three goals and five points, and McDavid burying one and tallying two helpers of his own, including this absolute dime of a no-look, back pass to set Draisaitl up for his hat trick.

Of course, with literally anything McDavid does, us mere mortals with normal human eyes must slow it all the way down to really appreciate the intricacies and detail of his talents.

You're welcome:

Full speed (which is like double anyone else's speed), nifty little inside leg lift, perfect drop through the Senators' defender right on Draisaitl's tape, all while looking dead straight ahead the entire time and not once taking a glance to see where Leon is on the ice. Just egregious.

I don't even know what else to say about this dude at this point, but maybe the craziest thing about McDavid's skillset is that he somehow keeps finding new ways to blow our minds nearly every game, it seems.

Add Draisaitl in there and it's just an embarrassment of generational riches up front for the Oilers.

