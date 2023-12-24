Connor Lew makes PFF’s All-Freshman team

It didn’t take long for Connor Lew to cement himself as one of Auburn’s best players and a building block for Hugh Freeze and Co.

The true freshman turned heads once he arrived on campus and became the backup center behind veteran Avery Jones. When Jones went down with an injury in Week 8, Lew was inserted into the starting lineup and the offense did not miss a beat.

According to Pro Football Focus, he did not allow a sack and surrendered just three quarterback pressures in nine games this season. His PFF pass-blocking grade of 75.5 was the highest on the team and they honored him by naming him to their 2023 All-Freshman Team.

Lew is expected to start in Auburn’s bowl game against Maryland and will enter his sophomore seasonas the clear starter and someone Auburn can build the offensive line around,

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire