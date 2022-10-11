Connor Hughes on Giants remarkable start, Willie Colon says Jets are 'growing up right before our eyes' | FNNY on SportsNite
On this SportsNite edition of Football Night in New York, , SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes and Jets analyst Willie Colon join Maria Marino to talk about both the Giants and Jets having winning records this late in the season for the first time since 2015. Connor says the Giants don't seem to have any offensive weapons other than Saquon Barkley, yet here they sit at 4-1, coming off a stunning victory in London over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Willie meanwhile, feels this young Jets team is "growing up right before our eyes", after their big win over Miami.