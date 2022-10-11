Connor Hughes on Giants remarkable start, Willie Colon says Jets are 'growing up right before our eyes' | FNNY on SportsNite

SNY

In this Yankees news conference, for OF Aaron Judge and his teammates, "this is an exciting time, a lot of buzz in that clubhouse right now, so we're excited to get the ball rolling tomorrow." Judge talks about the "silence" in the lockerroom after coming up short in previous seasons. Judge: "You feel like you let down your teammates, the city, your team. There's a bunch of different emotions after a loss in the post season." He feels the team's improved starting rotation puts them in a better place to make a long run. He acknowledged he'll probably have the butterflies but added, "you gotta embrace it and enjoy every single moment."