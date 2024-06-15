Connor Howes is Arkansas’ second OL commit in as many days

One day after Arkansas flipped a commit from Baylor to the Razorbacks, Sam Pittman and Co. grabbed another offensive line commitment in the Class of 2025.

Connor Howes, a four-star recruit from St. Cloud, Florida, became the 10th member of Arkansas’ class when he announced his commitment on Friday. Of the 10, three are offensive linemen, including Blake Cherry from Owasso, Oklahoma, and Kash Courtney from Carthage, Texas.

Arkansas’ class is now ranked 42nd in the country and 12th in the SEC, in front of Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State. Kentucky and Florida each have more four-star commits than Arkansas, which only has one, but the lower number of overal commits keeps the Gators and Wildcats behind the Razorbacks for now. Howes is Arkansas’ lone four-star, though he is just a three-star in the 247Sports rankings.

When it comes to in-state recruiting, Arkansas has landed the fourth- and fifth-ranked players from the Natural State in the class. Two of the remaining three in the top five have not yet fully committed, though Carius Curne, from Marion, started with the Razorbacks before changing his mind for LSU. He is still taking recruiting trips elsewhere, however.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire