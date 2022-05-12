Connor Heyward, like Kenny Pickett, didn’t need a tour of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Pickett played at the University of Pittsburgh, which shares the facility with the Steelers. Heyward is the younger brother of Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward.

The Steelers drafted Connor in the sixth round out of Michigan State, making he and his brother teammates.

“I have been seeing familiar faces I have seen my whole life,” Connor Heyward, a tight end, said, via Teresa Varley. “Seeing my brother’s teammates that are now my teammates is definitely different. It all hits home a little more. I went to my grandmas, my brothers, but coming here to where I now work is when it hit the most.

“I know where the practice fields are, the weight room and locker room, where most of the work gets done. Today was the first time I went upstairs where the meetings and game plan go on. I hadn’t been there before. I feel like I should be here. I am just excited to be here and am ready to go. I have been working out, trying to stay in shape. Hopefully that translates over into tomorrow’s practice.”

The Steelers also have T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, Terrell Edmunds and Trey Edmunds and Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis, giving them four sets of brothers on their roster.

Connor Heyward: Seeing my brother’s teammates who are now my teammates is different originally appeared on Pro Football Talk