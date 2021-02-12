Connor Hellebuyck makes 41 saves, Jets beat Senators 5-1

  • Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81), Paul Stastny (25), Blake Wheeler (26) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrate Wheeler's goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) attempts the wraparound on Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Senators' Mike Reilly (5) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) and Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Dylan DeMelo's (2) goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) loses sight of the puck as teammate Logan Stanley (64) defends against Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) as Evgenii Dadonov (63) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) screens Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 min read
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves and Paul Stastny, Dylan DeMelo and Blake Wheeler scored second-period goals to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night.

Stastny, DeMelo and Wheeler scored after Hellebuyck stopped 18 shots in a scoreless first period. The Jets improved to 4-0 this season against Ottawa, with the teams set square off again Saturday night.

Mathieu Perreault and Neal Pionk also scored for Winnipeg. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa.

Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub was out for “precautionary reasons” after an inconclusive COVID-19 test. The Senators said prior to the game that Zub’s inconclusive test result came back Thursday after he tested negative Wednesday. Josh Brown dressed in Zub’s place.

The Jets opened the scoring eight seconds into the second on Stastny's third of the season. DeMelo, a former Senator, gave Winnipeg a 2-0 advantage at 7:53 with his first of the year. Wheeler made it 3-0 with an unassisted power-play goal with 26 seconds left in the period.

