Connor Graham Scottish golf's next big thing, says Stephen Gallacher

The European team celebrate their Junior Ryder Cup win

Successful Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher believes 16-year-old Connor Graham is going to be the "next big thing" in Scottish golf after he helped Europe defeat the United States at the Marco Simone Club in Rome.

The Blairgowrie player was undefeated throughout the week as team Europe ended a run of six consecutive defeats, finishing on 20½ to USA's 9½.

"He is a great kid," said Gallacher, who knew the teenager from playing in some of the captain's own foundation events.

"He won my under-12 event at ten years old believe it or not at Gogarburn. I still have the picture in the house so I've known Connor since he was a nipper.

"He has a great family. His brother is a good player, as is his father. When he got in the Walker Cup, he just missed out on automatic qualification for this event as he was playing in a division slightly above so it was an easy pick.

"I knew he would perform. I picked him first every day. Two wins and two halves. He is an unbelievable talent. He is going to be the next big thing in Scotland without putting too much weight on his shoulders.

"I hate doing that to young kids. He is still a little bit raw but once he can round himself off he will be a force to reckon with. He has everything you need to be the modern golfer."

And Gallacher added of his team: "There are going to be some future world number ones, there are going to be some major winners. There are Ryder Cup players, Solheim Cup players in this group of 24 no doubt. The team spirit was amazing."

Graham says this week's win only makes him more determined to one day play in the main Ryder Cup.

"It feels great to be honest," he commented. "To go out there and to perform the way we did and kind of bring back the trophy as we hadn't won it in a while.

"We were feeling pretty good. We had our practise rounds and had our game plan. We stuck to that throughout the week and performed as well as we could.

"It was definitely a little more nerve racking than a normal experience on such a phenomenal golf course with all the stands and the fans out.

"It definitely makes me want to be part of the Ryder Cup. You just want to get here yourself."