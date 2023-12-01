Connor Dewar with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Connor Dewar (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 11/30/2023
Connor Dewar (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 11/30/2023
The wide receiver has been sidelined since early November due to a hamstring issue.
Will Thursday night's NFC matchup be filled to the brim with fantasy football points?
The Seahawks are looking to rebound after a difficult loss in Week 12.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for college football’s conference championship weekend and react to the return of Bobby Petrino in Arkansas.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Green Bay is in the thick of the NFC wild-card race after a slow start, and it's thanks in big part to the development of Love — and the pieces around him.
Wahl died last December of a ruptured heart vessel while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.
Today's edition includes an interview with NFL veteran and "TNF" analyst Andrew Whitworth, the two-man Heisman race, a frustrated Hall of Famer, and a must-read feature on C.J. Stroud.
With chances for better pay, greater stability and increasing investment, college baseball might offer an appealing alternative for MLB coaches.
The Magic really did that.
Joe Flacco may actually start for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
The in-season tournament knockout round begins Monday.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
CJ McCollum had been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.