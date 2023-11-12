Connor Bedard's goal explosion lands him in exclusive company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is off to a strong start to his NHL career, and he joined some remarkable company with another great game on Sunday.

Bedard, who is still just 18 years old, scored two goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, and he turned around and matched that in the team’s follow-up game against the Florida Panthers, potting a pair of tallies in the first two periods of the game.

According to the NHL, Bedard is the first player to have consecutive multi-goal games as an 18-year-old since Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak achieved the feat during the 2014-15 season.

The only other 18-year-olds to hit that mark in the last 25 years are Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene, both of whom did so for the Colorado Avalanche.

In terms of Blackhawks rookies, Bedard is the first with consecutive multi-goal efforts since Dominik Kubalik did so during the 2019-20 campaign.

In all, only nine Blackhawks rookies have hit that mark, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

