Connor Bedard watch: Which NHL team has best shot at drafting generational talent?

NHL Central Scouting confirmed what has been clear for years – and especially since the world junior championship: Connor Bedard is the top prospect for the 2023 draft.

Bedard, who heads up the midterm rankings, won tournament MVP by scoring 23 points in seven games as Canada repeated as gold medal winners. In his first three games back with the Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats, the 5-10, 185-pound center has totaled nine goals and 13 points.

Bedard, 17, who entered the Western Hockey League draft early as a 15-year-old, has a league-best 77 points in 31 games. He has a 30-game point streak since being shut out in the opener. Last year, he had 100 points in 62 games.

ALL-STAR GAME: Initial rosters named for the 2023 game

HOT SEAT: Which NHL coach could be the first fired this season?

With the winner of the draft lottery in April able to move up only 10 spots this year, the bottom 11 teams have a chance to land the generational talent. Here's a look at the teams with the best chances, starting with the last-place team (stats as of Jan. 14; this file will be updated at various points during the season).

Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-4, 26 pts.)

The Blackhawks briefly escaped the NHL cellar with a three-game winning streak but fell back into it after giving up six goals on the first seven shots they faced on Jan. 14. They made a game of it but still lost 8-5 to the Seattle Kraken. Injured star Patrick Kane missed the three wins and scored in his return. The Blackhawks were expected to finish low after parting ways with Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik in the offseason. They have plenty of unrestricted free agents who could be moved at the deadline, ranging from Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou to franchise players Kane and Jonathan Toews (who would have to waive their no-movement clauses).

Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4, 28 pts.)

Their minus-81 goal differential is worst in the league. They didn't get their first regulation win until Nov. 23 and it took them until Dec. 15-17 to get two in a row. Though they had another two-game winning streak in early January, they were outscored 19-5 in their next three games. General manager Pat Verbeek dealt pending UFAs Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm and Rickard Rakell last season. This year's UFA list includes John Klingberg and three other defensemen.

Story continues

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, 28 pts.)

They moved up from 32nd to 30th with a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 14. Patrik Laine, who has been out three times this season, scored his 10th career hat trick to end a nine-game goal drought. The Blue Jackets held on to end a 10-game road losing streak as offseason free agent splash Johnny Gaudreau had two assists. The team continues to be racked with injuries (No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski, top six forward Jakub Voracek), but captain Boone Jenner returned. Bedard would answer the question of who plays between Gaudreau and Laine.

Arizona Coyotes (13-24-5, 31 pts.)

The rebuilding team has been hurt by a road-heavy start of the season (27 out of their first 41 games), and their road losing streak has hit 13 games. But they also have lost their last three games at Mullett Arena and eight in a row overall. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun has played well since returning from injury but also had expressed interest in a trade. Bedard would be a good selling point as voters choose whether to approve a new arena in Tempe during a May special election.

San Jose Sharks (13-23-8, 34 pts.)

Erik Karlsson leads all defensemen with 56 points in a resurgent Norris Trophy-caliber season that also earned him an All-Star Game berth. But the Sharks have only four home wins and fell 7-1 to Edmonton in their last home game. First-year general manager Mike Grier could choose to continue to remake this team, as he did with an offseason trade of Brent Burns. Plus, he has a decision to make on pending restricted free agent Timo Meier, their leading goal scorer.

Montreal Canadiens (17-23-3, 37 pts.)

The Canadiens went through a 1-9-1 free fall after a strong start, but they won two of their next three games before falling to the New York Islanders. Brendan Gallagher will miss at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. Mike Hoffman has been a scratch four of the last five games. Montreal also holds the first-round pick of the Florida Panthers, who currently sit in the bottom 11.

Vancouver Canucks (17-22-3, 37 pts.)

The Canucks overcame a season-opening 0-5-2 start to top .500 on Dec. 27. But they have lost seven out of eight since. They have put up good offensive numbers but are plagued by defensive mistakes and a league-worst penalty kill. No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko is hurt and wasn't playing well before the injury. The team announced that Tanner Pearson (hand) is out for the season. Veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was a healthy scratch on Jan. 12.

Other teams

Ottawa Senators (19-20-3, 41 points): The Senators, who made major moves in the offseason, appear to be jelling after a slow start. But they have lost three of four, giving up eight goals to the Kraken and seven to the Colorado Avalanche.

Philadelphia Flyers (18-18-7, 43): Their 10-game winless streak is merely a bad memory as a 7-1 stretch brought them back to .500. Goalie Carter Hart carried the Flyers early in the season, and back from an injury, he's doing it again. Travis Konecny's 10-game point streak has ended.

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, 43): Their loss to the Blue Jackets dropped them back in the mix. It was the 10th time in the last 13 games that they have given up four or more goals.

Florida Panthers (20-20-4, 44): Last year's Presidents' Trophy winners gave up their first-rounder last season to Montreal for rental defenseman Ben Chiarot. That could come back to haunt them if they win the lottery with long-shot odds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which NHL team has best shot at drafting Connor Bedard at No. 1?