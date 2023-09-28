Connor Bedard sends sweet message to dad ahead of United Center debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Connor Bedard, Chicago's No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is scheduled to make his preseason debut Thursday at the United Center in the Blackhawks' preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues.

After Thursday's morning skate, the rookie was giddy about playing his first game in an NHL stadium.

"I was talking to my dad today, I'm like: 'I get to play in the United Center tonight, that’s pretty unreal,'" Bedard said. "That’s big, kind of see the fans and everything and — I haven’t seen the lineup but guys who are trying to make the NHL and guys who have played in the NHL, so that’s going to be a good challenge. Something good to get used to and build off."

Bedard said he wasn't feeling too nervous after morning skate, but that might change as he's getting ready to drive to the rink for the game.

"No, not right now — I mean, just excitement," Bedard said. "I’m sure before every game you feel a little something, a little nervous maybe but right now just kind of excited to play."

You can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago, which starts at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.